XRUN Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $358.04 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $358.04 million and $333,771.64 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

