Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.60

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.36, with a volume of 443718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.