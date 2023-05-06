Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on XEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

