Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $546.70

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 546.70 ($6.83) and traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.50). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 440 ($5.50), with a volume of 66,671 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Wynnstay Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £99.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 468.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 545.98.
Insider Transactions at Wynnstay Group
About Wynnstay Group
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.
