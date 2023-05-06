Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $546.70

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 546.70 ($6.83) and traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.50). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 440 ($5.50), with a volume of 66,671 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £99.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 468.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 545.98.

Insider Transactions at Wynnstay Group

About Wynnstay Group

In other news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.46), for a total value of £9,561.56 ($11,945.98). In related news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.46), for a total value of £9,561.56 ($11,945.98). Also, insider Gareth Davies sold 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.63), for a total transaction of £37,031.94 ($46,266.79). Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.