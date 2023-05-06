WSP Global (WSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.36 per share for the quarter.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.15. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.49 billion.

WSP Global Stock Up 1.5 %

WSP stock opened at C$178.54 on Friday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$130.65 and a twelve month high of C$182.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The stock has a market cap of C$22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$174.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$167.90.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$187.73.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

