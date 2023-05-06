Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $7.13 billion and $450,581.94 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07072415 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $768,722.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

