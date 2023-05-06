Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Workiva Trading Up 4.0 %

Workiva stock opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. Workiva has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.68.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. The business had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Workiva by 65.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

