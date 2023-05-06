Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.63.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57. Woodward has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $116.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Woodward by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after acquiring an additional 225,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Stories

