Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.63.
Woodward Stock Performance
Shares of WWD opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57. Woodward has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $116.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46.
Woodward Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 33.98%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Woodward
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Woodward by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after acquiring an additional 225,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
