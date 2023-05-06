Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.94

May 6th, 2023

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBYGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $5.99. Wienerberger shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 3,876 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Wienerberger Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

Wienerberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Wienerberger’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Wienerberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

