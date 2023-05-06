Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.94

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $5.99. Wienerberger shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 3,876 shares trading hands.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Wienerberger Trading Up 1.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.
Wienerberger Company Profile
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
