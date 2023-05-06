WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $10.59. WideOpenWest shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 23,265 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.27 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

