Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$69.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.09. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$39.05 and a twelve month high of C$71.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of C$320.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5909091 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total transaction of C$197,085.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

