Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of WPM stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.58.
Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
