Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

