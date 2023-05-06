Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.15 (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WPM opened at GBX 4,075 ($50.91) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,802.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,472.97. The company has a market capitalization of £18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,482.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.44 and a quick ratio of 17.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 2,540 ($31.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,205.67 ($52.54).

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($58.72) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.