WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS.

WESCO International Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of WCC opened at $129.97 on Friday. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average of $139.02.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $1,736,446.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,075,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $1,736,446.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,075,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,532 shares of company stock worth $17,217,762. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in WESCO International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 16,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WCC. Raymond James raised their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Further Reading

