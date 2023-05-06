WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Price Down 9.6%

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 77,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 201,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. Stephens started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WesBanco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in WesBanco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

