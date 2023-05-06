Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WERN. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.8 %

WERN opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 14.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Stories

