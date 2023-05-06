Wells Fargo & Company Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $34.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after buying an additional 1,765,764 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,752,000 after buying an additional 558,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

