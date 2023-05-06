Wells Fargo & Company Cuts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $142.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average of $124.62.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FMC by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.