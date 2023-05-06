Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $195.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $173.67 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.48.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

