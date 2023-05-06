Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $150.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $169.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.51 and a 200 day moving average of $150.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 813.81%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 46.3% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 53.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

