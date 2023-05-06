Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $179.10

Shares of Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $179.10 and traded as low as $175.00. Webco Industries shares last traded at $175.00, with a volume of 261 shares.

Webco Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $140 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.14.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.38 million during the quarter.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of carbon, stainless steel, nickel alloys, titanium, and custom products. It also offers steel tubing solutions such air cooler, air heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condensing, feed water heater, and heat exchanger for mechanical, OEM, pressure, and structural requirement.

