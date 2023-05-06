Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Loop Capital

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on W. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.90.

NYSE W opened at $40.19 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $261,370.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $55,675.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,026.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Wayfair by 5.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

