Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $173.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.76. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $181.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

WTS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

