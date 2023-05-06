Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,513,319 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $167,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $151.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $409.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day moving average is $144.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

