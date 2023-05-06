W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Increased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.