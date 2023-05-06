Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.00.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $193.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $199.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.40.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.