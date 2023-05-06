VRES (VRS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.49

VRES (VRS) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. VRES has a total market capitalization of $77.65 million and $30.49 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VRES has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019539 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018325 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,910.74 or 1.00037293 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.02810937 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $71.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.