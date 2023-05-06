Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.52

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.52 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 97.05 ($1.21). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 96.16 ($1.20), with a volume of 66,080,897 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.06) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.19) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 120 ($1.50).

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,349.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.56.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

