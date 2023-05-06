Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Vitesse Energy Price Performance
Shares of VTS opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.52. Vitesse Energy has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $20.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lowered Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.
About Vitesse Energy
Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.
