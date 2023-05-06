Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of VTS opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.52. Vitesse Energy has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lowered Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

In other Vitesse Energy news, Director Joseph S. Steinberg bought 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,684,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 487,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,274,928.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Gerrity acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $84,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,568.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 201,893 shares of company stock worth $3,423,906 in the last ninety days.

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

