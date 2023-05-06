Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.69

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.69 and traded as low as $11.55. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 178,322 shares.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Greenfield, MA.
