Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Trading Up 0.7%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 27,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 24,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund?s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
