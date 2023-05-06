Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Trading Up 0.7%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 27,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 24,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 27.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 48.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund?s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.