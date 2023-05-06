Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 49,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

