Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.63. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 41,331 shares traded.

Viking Energy Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The firm operates through the following segments: Power Generation and, Oil and Gas.

