Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

In related news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,010.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 445.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

