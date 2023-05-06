Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$262.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.35 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIAV. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,305 shares of company stock worth $449,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More

