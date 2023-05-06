Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Stock Performance

NYSE VVI traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. 261,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,352. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.10 million, a P/E ratio of 188.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $248.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.43 million. Viad had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viad will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Viad by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Viad by 76.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Viad by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Viad by 3.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Viad by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.