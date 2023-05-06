Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Via Renewables Trading Down 0.9 %

Via Renewables stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 56,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Via Renewables by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Via Renewables by 112.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Via Renewables by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Via Renewables by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

