Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $299.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $348.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.67.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,088 shares of company stock worth $21,639,520. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,267,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

