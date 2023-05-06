Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $6.84 million and $38,413.40 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,916.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00289317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.11 or 0.00539997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00065941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00405773 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001018 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,691,797 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

