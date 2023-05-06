Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Insider Sells $199,753.92 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $199,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,999,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,831,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $1,022,000. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.3% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,076,000 after purchasing an additional 476,190 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

