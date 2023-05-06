Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Verisk Analytics also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.20 to $5.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.17.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $5.12 on Friday, reaching $210.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $211.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.63 and its 200 day moving average is $181.58.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 285,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

