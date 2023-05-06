Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Veracyte updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Veracyte Stock Performance

VCYT stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares in the company, valued at $940,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veracyte by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 48.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 65.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $10,440,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

