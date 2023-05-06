Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$98.84 and last traded at C$98.87. Approximately 178,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 170,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$99.59.
Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$95.51.
Recommended Stories
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.