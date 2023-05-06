Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$98.84 and last traded at C$98.87. Approximately 178,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 170,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$99.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$95.51.

