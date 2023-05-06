Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 21.3% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of VOO stock traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.79 and a 200-day moving average of $364.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89. The stock has a market cap of $288.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
