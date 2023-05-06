Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after buying an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,564,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.97. 3,139,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.89. The firm has a market cap of $288.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

