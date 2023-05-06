Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Stock Price Up 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.13 and last traded at $48.00. Approximately 2,642,031 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,274,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

