Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH) Shares Up 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH – Get Rating) shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.65 and last traded at $76.50. 10,177,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 6,211,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.47.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
