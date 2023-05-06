Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

VGK opened at $63.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

