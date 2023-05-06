Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.95

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 702588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98.

Institutional Trading of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 33.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 53,509 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 84,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

