Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,964,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427,824 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Centerra Gold worth $82,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 36.2% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,634,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684,526 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 196.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,211,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,860 shares during the period. Condire Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 50.5% in the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,303,000 after buying an additional 3,534,239 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 11,061.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 1,780,057 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 49.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,571,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGAU opened at $6.86 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGAU shares. TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

